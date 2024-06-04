The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,860,487 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.96% of TELUS worth $511,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TELUS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,205,000 after buying an additional 1,250,827 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,665,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,868,000 after purchasing an additional 990,888 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,841,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,767,000 after buying an additional 207,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Price Performance

TU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 248,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,506. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 284.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

