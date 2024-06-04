The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 663 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $94,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.39. The company had a trading volume of 944,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.71.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

