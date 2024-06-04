The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,481 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of General Electric worth $128,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GE traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

