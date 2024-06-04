The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE HD traded down $6.88 on Monday, hitting $327.99. 3,711,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,886. The company has a market cap of $325.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.89 and a 200-day moving average of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

