TFG Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

