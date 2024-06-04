TFG Advisers LLC Sells 223 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,379,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 251,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

