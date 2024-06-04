TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 265,659 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

