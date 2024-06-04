TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.15. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 7,559,057 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 95.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,584 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

