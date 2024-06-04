TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.07% of TD SYNNEX worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.87. 923,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,841. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

