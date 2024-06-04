Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

