Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,681,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.08. 366,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,640. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

