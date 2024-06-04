SWS Partners Sells 940 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

