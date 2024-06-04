SWS Partners Sells 54 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,779 shares of company stock worth $15,862,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $403.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

