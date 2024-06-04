Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002

Substratum (SUB) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,229.07 or 1.00018763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00109856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024075 USD and is up 43.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.