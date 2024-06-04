Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $431.10 million, a P/E ratio of -111.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

In related news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

