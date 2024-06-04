StockNews.com Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Hold

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,955. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

