StockNews.com Lowers Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGI. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of TGI opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

