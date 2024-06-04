StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE RGS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

