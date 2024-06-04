StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

