StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
ICD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
