StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. Equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock news, CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at $543,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

