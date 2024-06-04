StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. Equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Comstock
Institutional Trading of Comstock
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.