StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

