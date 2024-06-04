StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FMS opened at $21.26 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 202,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

