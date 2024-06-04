Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Halliburton Put Options (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,117 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average daily volume of 15,257 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $400,070,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,575. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.