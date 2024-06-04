Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 4th (ANVS, ARKR, ARL, BITF, CCIF, CMCO, CYD, DGLY, EGP, FLUT)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 4th:

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS). They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP). They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT). They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX). They issued an overweight rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

