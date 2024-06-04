Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes $146,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,883,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,746 shares of company stock worth $8,607,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

