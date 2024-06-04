Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $370,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

