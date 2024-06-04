Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,015 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 88,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.58 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

