Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Karla Frieders Sells 10,000 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

