Stevard LLC Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 723 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 545 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PANW traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,498. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

