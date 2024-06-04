Stevard LLC Acquires 2,916 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Stevard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC owned about 0.18% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,670.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

