Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $142.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,752,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 701,371 shares.The stock last traded at $59.07 and had previously closed at $59.05.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRCL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 120,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.