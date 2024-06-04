Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,915 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $62,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,628,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 521,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,711.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after purchasing an additional 853,384 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ WMG traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.