Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 90,317 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,317 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.74% of Trex worth $66,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 623.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.46. 759,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,823. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Insider Activity at Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.