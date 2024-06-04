Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 17,634 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $48,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 180,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,888. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

