Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 16,624 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $80,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after buying an additional 370,229 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.