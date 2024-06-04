Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 15,679 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation comprises about 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $98,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ONTO traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $215.53. 493,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $174.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

