Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 12,154 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $49,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.94. 208,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,868. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

