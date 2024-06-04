Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $57.79 Million Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.59% of Azenta worth $57,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Azenta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Azenta by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 558.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,449. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

