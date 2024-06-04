Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 25,014 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $46,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 6.2 %

TSCO stock traded down $17.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,638. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

