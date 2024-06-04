State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. State Street makes up 2.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of State Street worth $31,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in State Street by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 453,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. 1,984,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

