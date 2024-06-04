State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
State Street Trading Down 0.4 %
State Street stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. 1,984,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,477. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.
State Street Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
