Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

