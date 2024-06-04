St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.41) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.97) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 750 ($9.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 646.75 ($8.29).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Trading Down 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON STJ traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching GBX 504.50 ($6.46). 4,382,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,073. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 393.60 ($5.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 456.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 560.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £1,970.72 ($2,524.95). 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.