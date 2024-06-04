SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $541.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,024. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.94.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

