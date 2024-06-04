SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

GLD stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

