SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

GLD traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.20. 6,170,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

