SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $25,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.93. The company had a trading volume of 880,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.