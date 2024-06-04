SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Position Boosted by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BILS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $99.01. 68,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,946. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

