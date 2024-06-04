Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 125000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

