SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Price Performance

SP stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $51,204,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $20,741,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 290,403 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

